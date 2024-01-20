Budget Committee Of Bundestag Adopts State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Budget Committee of the Bundestag (Parliament of Germany)
approved the budget for 2024 with expenditures of about €476.8
billion, new loans worth about €39 billion and compliance with the
rule of the so-called debt brake, which, with a small margin of
error, prohibits spending more funds from the budget than it
receives, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
After several weeks of political struggle and difficult
decisions on austerity, the federal budget for the current year has
been adopted. The Bundestag and the Bundesrat (House of
Representatives of the federal states) are due to make a final
decision on this issue in early February.
It should be noted that on December 13, 2023, after lengthy
negotiations, the German government generally agreed on the draft
budget for 2024. The authorities found themselves in a difficult
situation due to the verdict of the Federal Constitutional Court,
which banned spending €60 billion on climate and environmental
projects, which led to a serious budget crisis in the republic.
Initially, these funds were allocated to combat the effects of the
coronavirus pandemic, but the government of Olaf Scholz
redistributed them into a new fund. The court ruled almost two
years later that the decision was unconstitutional. Now the Cabinet
of Ministers has to find these funds from other sources to finance
already agreed projects.
