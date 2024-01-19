Children's Plight In Orphanage, Illegal Shelter Home In MP Raises Alarm

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 20 (IANS) Plight of children at an orphanage in Indore and shelter home in Bhopal has raised concern about their safety and security in Madhya Pradesh.

During a surprise inspection at the orphanage last week, a team of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was shocked to learn that the children were being hung upside down and being stripped as punishment even for a small mistake.

"A four-year-old child was locked in the bathroom and not given food for two-three days after he defecated in his pants," according to an FIR lodged in the case.

Police said the children told CWC officials that the staff "tortured" them over minor mistakes.

During investigation, police found that the orphanage - run by the Vatsalyapuram Jain Trust - was not registered under the Juvenile Justice Act. The Trust also has orphanages in Bengaluru, Surat, Jodhpur and Kolkata.

Based on a complaint filed by the CEC, the police have registered a case against five persons associated with the orphanage. The orphanage was immediately sealed and the children were shifted to government facilities.

Recently, a total of 26 girls were reported missing from the shelter home. During investigation, police found that the shelter home was illegal. Later, the state police located all the girls.

--IANS

pd/svn