UAE Weather: Chance Of Rainfall Today Humid By Night

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy at times, with clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a probability of light rainfall today.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times, especially over the sea. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 7oC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 28oC in internal areas.

ALSO READ:

UAE residents' travel plans hit as hundreds of flights cancelled in India

India: Flights to be suspended at New Delhi airport for over two hours daily until Republic Day