Patacon Fire Triggers Pollution And Smoke Warning

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Asurveillance notice
for
pollution and smoke dispersion
was issued Friday, January 19, by the
National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), by the forecasts of the
Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (Imhpa ).
These are the areas that remain under notice: the City of Panama, Panama Bay, Arraijan, and Taboga Island.
According to the Imhpa,
smoke continues to emanate from the
Cerro Patacón
landfill
as a result of a fire that occurred on the night of January 18, which is why
air pollution
is being generated.
He added that the wind continues to vary from North-Northwest to North component, which is why
the smoke plume continues to move
towards the Capital City, Panama Bay, sectors of Arraiján, and probably the island of Taboga.
