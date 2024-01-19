Patacon Fire Triggers Pollution And Smoke Warning

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Asurveillance notice

for

pollution and smoke dispersion

was issued Friday, January 19, by the

National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), by the forecasts of the

Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (Imhpa ).

These are the areas that remain under notice: the City of Panama, Panama Bay, Arraijan, and Taboga Island.

According to the Imhpa,

smoke continues to emanate from the

Cerro Patacón

landfill

as a result of a fire that occurred on the night of January 18, which is why

air pollution

is being generated.

He added that the wind continues to vary from North-Northwest to North component, which is why

the smoke plume continues to move

towards the Capital City, Panama Bay, sectors of Arraiján, and probably the island of Taboga.