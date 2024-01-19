Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc.'S (NASDAQ: MULN) Majority-Owned Bollinger Motors Receives Orders Valued At ~$6M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that its majority-owned Bollinger Motors has received vehicle orders for 40 B4, Class 4 EV trucks, valued at a total of approximately $6 million. According to the announcement, the company anticipates the 100% American-made Bollinger B4 chassis cab to begin production in mid-2024. The truck is expected to be eligible nationwide for a federal purchasing incentive of 30% of the cost of the vehicle, up to a total of $40,000, through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The announcement noted that the purpose-built Bollinger B4 commercial trucks, which will be made in Michigan, have been designed to be custom-configured by fleets to fit their exact duty cycle needs. This design intends to make the transition to electric as seamless as possible with minimal downtime. In addition, the all-electric trucks' cabs feature a forward design that provides improved visibility and frees up space behind the driver for more cargo.“The B4 has been very well received to date and it's great to see our first 40 vehicle orders coming in well in advance of production start,” said Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors.
About Mullen Automotive Inc.
Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles ("EVs") that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual.
