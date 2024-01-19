Iran Squeeze Past Hong Kong Into Asian Cup Knockouts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: An unconvincing Iran toiled to a 1-0 win over Hong Kong on Friday to progress to the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup in a game of spurned chances for both teams.

On paper this fixture was among the biggest group-stage mismatches at the Qatar tournament, with Iran ranked 21st in the world to Hong Kong's 150.

Iran, among the favourites for the trophy as they hunt a record-equalling fourth continental crown, dominated possession.

But Hong Kong -- playing at their first Asian Cup in more than 55 years -- had opportunities early on, especially when Brazil-born forward Everton Camargo blazed over the bar from inside the box.



Hong Kong's players salute the attendance after the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group C football match between Hong Kong and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Hector Retamal / AFP)

Iran took the lead in the 24th minute when Mehdi Ghayedi slid a shot across the six-yard box and past the despairing grasp of goalkeeper Yapp Hung-fai, the ball nestling in the bottom-right corner.

The missed chances continued to pile up for the team from southern China, who occasionally had Iran rattled in front of 36,412 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Philip Chan, who scored in the very same net in Hong Kong's opening-game loss to United Arab Emirates, sliced a gilt-edged opportunity after some haphazard Iran defending.

Yapp saved well from a Shahriyar Moghanloo header, before referee Hanna Hattab brought an end to an unexpectedly even first half.

After watching his side fail to lay a glove on Iran after the restart, Hong Kong coach Jorn Andersen made an attacking triple substitution, sending on forwards Stefan Pereira and Michael Udebuluzor along with midfielder Wong Wai.

But the score remained unchanged, Ramin Rezaeian and Karim Ansarifard both missing chances to extend Iran's lead before the 90 minutes were up.