Qatar Foundation To Host International Day Of Education Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Foundation (QF) will host a range of activities to commemorate the International Day of Education, which is celebrated each year on January 24 by the United Nations creating the opportunity for schools and families to come together with the aim of improving the quality of education, and students' performance.

In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, QF's celebration of the day will take place under the theme Education is Everyone's Responsibility', which aims to inspire public and private entities, as well as individuals across society, to actively champion and elevate the standard of education throughout Qatar.

Among the activities that will be hosted at QF's Education City on January 24, from 9am to 6pm, will be an interactive exhibition featuring educational programs, a thought-provoking session covering a spectrum of topics to enrich the dialogue on education from multiple perspectives, and visits for secondary school students to Qatar Foundation's partner universities, where they will get to learn about the wide range of programs available at these institutions.

The day will begin with an Arabic session titled Language and Identity - Strategies for Preservation', followed by a session by Education Above All Foundation on the topic of Building Resilient Futures: The Transformative Power of Education in Conflict Zones'.

A panel discussion later in the day by QF's Doha International Family Institute will highlight the importance of building a supportive environment that enhances trust and communication with children and youth, and the final discussion will be on the role of technology in the field of inclusive and specialized education. A student discussion will also be organized on the topic of whether education fulfils students' needs.

Meanwhile, 11 of QF's Pre-University Education schools, alongside 19 schools from throughout Qatar, will be participating in this celebration of education, and a further 22 entities will also be hosting activities.

QF is inviting parents to be part of this special occasion, through visiting their children's schools and taking part in activities like workshops and community events. The sessions are open to everyone, with registration for the event required.