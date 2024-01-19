Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: 'Petha, Perfume, Ladoos..,' Gifts Pour In Ahead Of Ceremony

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: The inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries in attendance Thursday, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya saw the placement of the idol of Lord Ram inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Covered with a veil, the first image of the idol was unveiled during the ceremony by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, the 'Ram Lalla' idol stands at 51 inches and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The depiction showcases Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus made from the same stone Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit overseeing the main rituals. The event has also extended invitations to several celebrities and notable personalities all the live updates here on LiveMint.

