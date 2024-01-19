Earthquake Today: 4.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Island

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale on Saturday morning jolted Andaman and Nicobar island, the National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).The quake hit the island at around 7 am today, January 20.“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island,” NCS said.(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
