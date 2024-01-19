Temples Across US Prepare For Ram Mandir Festivities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Temples scattered throughout the United States are preparing to observe the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week. Thousands of Indian Americans are expected to participate in a series of events commencing this week to mark the occasion.“Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanātana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world,” Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post, PTI reported Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live UpdatesThe consecration ceremony for the Ayodhya temple is scheduled for January 22. Kapil Sharma, representing the Shri Sita Ram Foundation in Texas, emphasized the significance of this event for Hindus globally, as the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya after a five-century-long wait marks a momentous day of faith and celebration. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Pran Pratishtha celebration is being organized at the foundation's temple in Houston festivities are set to commence with the Sundarkand, leading into cultural performances featuring dance, singing, and music. Subsequently, a havan and the ceremonial Pattabhishek of Lord Ram will take place, concluding with a procession of Lord Ram and the distribution of prasad (food).Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps; half day in all central govt offices on 22 Jan“We are also honoured to distribute prasad and raj (holy dust) from Ayodhya Dham, which is being flown in especially for our event,” Sharma said Governor Wes Moore is scheduled to attend a Ram Mandir celebration event in a suburb of Washington DC on Saturday. A few Pakistani Americans are also joining festivities in the Greater Washington DC area.“The long-awaited dream of millions of followers of Lord Sri Rama is about to become a reality,” said Amitabh Mittal from Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, the organisation which is leading the nationwide festivities in the United States. There are around 1,000 temples in the US, and almost all of them are having celebrations, beginning this weekend, to commemorate the historic occasion Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Money markets to remain closed on January 22, says RBIWashington DC chapter of VHPA has organised a car rally, love dhole tashe, Shri Ram Puja along with dazzling cultural performances at a high school in the Maryland suburb of the national capital rallies are being organised in more than 20 cities with the largest one being in the Bay Area, California, where more than 600 cars are expected to participate.“The devotees of Lord Rama will hold a car rally in the San Francisco area to mark the occasion, the rally will be accompanied by images of Lord Rama on digital mobile trucks and melodious hymns about him,” said Deepti Mahajan Read: Pran Pratishtha: Ram Mandir gets world's most expensive Ramayana worth ₹1.65 lakh; here's why it's specialVHP-America has secured outdoor venues across the country, including cities like Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles, to showcase the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on prominent billboards. In addition, Sony is marking the occasion by featuring Srimad Ramayana in Times Square on January 21.(With inputs from PTI)

