Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: A Look At The Preparations For The Consecration Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 19 reviewed preparations for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, PTI reported. He instructed officials to prioritise strong security measures and ensure proper respect for VIPs attending the event, it added CM emphasised the deployment of liaison officers with every VVIP participant, and individuals familiar with the historical and cultural significance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya were recommended for specific roles. He also stressed cleanliness, safety, and service standards Read | Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratistha: Markets, schools, offices to stay shut on Jan 22 - what's open and what's closedSo, what preparations have been made in Ayodhya ahead of the January 22 pran pratistha ceremony?Here's a look at the arrangements- Officials have been directed to ensure residents do not face a shortage of essential commodities due to high traffic from visitors.- Continuous communication through a 24-hour active call centre, particularly for VVIP transportation, has been enabled Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: First look of Ram Lalla's idol revealed ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony- Central security agencies are working in collaboration with state security agencies. CM Adityanath called for quality arrangements for their stay and coordination.- Stringent security measures were urged to counter external and internal threats, with increased patrolling in identified zones.- Anticipating a surge in devotees post-ceremony, the CM has urged inter-district and inter-state police coordination to ensure a seamless experience for visitors Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Date, aarti timings, darshan, and other details here- Adityanath underscored the importance of a neat and clean environment around transportation hubs and emphasised the global impact of the behaviour of the policemen in Ayodhya.- The Ayodhya Development Authority and Ayodhya Municipal Corporation have jointly constructed five multi-storey parking facilities across Ayodhya (four and one each), ANI reported. These facilities offer not just parking spaces but also include amenities such as food courts, restaurants, and banquet halls have been arranged for the convenience of devotees.- Authorities in Ayodhya have reserved beds at city-based district hospitals and the local medical college. Specialists from AIIMS have conducted emergency response training for healthcare professionals in the region, PTI reported Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Money markets to remain closed on January 22, says RBI- With over 7,000 invitees expected, the Ayodhya district administration has taken precautions to address potential health emergencies, particularly considering the cold weather. Protocols are in place to direct any individuals facing health emergencies during the event to the Sri Ram Hospital, the primary government healthcare centre near the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site.- A senior central government official told PTI that efforts between the Centre and states to ensure preparedness are collaborative. Emergency response teams, oxygen facilities, and specialist doctors are being mobilized to assist in handling any health-related challenges Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration expected to generate ₹1 lakh crore of business: CAIT- Ambulances equipped with basic and advanced life support systems will be strategically positioned around the temple complex. Adequate medicine stocks have been secured, considering the anticipated large crowd and the prevailing cold weather.- Anti-terrorist squad (ATS) commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City.(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

