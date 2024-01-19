How Tech-Savvy Traders Are Bypassing Govt's Crypto Block

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) is yet to find a solution to local cryptocurrency users accessing global crypto exchanges via virtual private networks (VPN). The government had blocked web and app store access to Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and six other exchanges on 12 January.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.