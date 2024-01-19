Ram Mandir: PVR INOX To Screen Temple Inauguration Ceremony Live With Special Combo Offer; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PVR INOX, in collaboration with AajTak, is set to bring the live broadcast of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to over 160 cinemas across more than 70 cities in India. Partnering with AajTak, the multiplex chain aims to provide a unique cinematic experience for audiences.

Scheduled for January 22, the live streaming of the consecration ceremony from Ayodhya will take place from 11 am to 1 pm. PVR INOX has strategically planned to cover a wide geographical spread, reaching audiences in major cities across the country.

Interested individuals can secure their seats by booking tickets through the PVR INOX App, website, and other platforms, all available at a flat rate of Rs 100. This affordable pricing aims to make the event accessible to a broad spectrum of people, fostering a sense of collective celebration.

The consecration ceremony, anticipated to be a grand affair, has been a seven-day-long series of rituals, commencing with the atonement ceremony conducted by Anil Mishra, appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on January 16. The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notable figures, including billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, along with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, are among the select state guests invited to attend the ceremony. The event has generated widespread excitement, leading several states to declare a holiday in anticipation of the historic occasion.

Gautam Datta, the co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, expressed the significance of bringing the "emotions of a collective celebration across the country" to life on cinema screens. This collaboration between PVR INOX and AajTak aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for audiences nationwide as they witness this momentous event in the history of India.