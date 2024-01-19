(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Defense Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), End User (Army, Navy, Air Force), Application and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Defense Cybersecurity market is expected to grow from USD 36.9 billion in 2023 to USD 49.4 billion by 2028, with a

CAGR of 6%. This growth is attributed to the integration of advanced technologies like AI, ML, quantum-resistant cryptography, edge computing, and IoT. These innovations aim to enhance military capabilities and fortify defense against evolving cyber threats.

The market is segmented into security types, with Application Security projected to have the second-largest market share due to the critical role of software applications in military operations. Hardware is identified as the fastest-growing offering type, addressing challenges from quantum computing threats through quantum-resistant cryptographic hardware.

The army segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate among end users, as armies face elevated risks of cyber attacks seeking to disrupt command and control systems and compromise classified information. The U.S. is anticipated to hold the highest market share, driven by technological leadership, significant defense budget, and extensive international alliances.

Prominent companies in the defense cybersecurity market include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, and Leidos. The report provides comprehensive coverage of market segments, competitive analysis, key player profiles, and insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It aims to assist market leaders and new entrants in understanding the market dynamics, and competitive landscape, and formulating effective go-to-market strategies.

Premium Insights



Rise in Investments and Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Network Security to Surpass Other Segments During Forecast Period

Software and Service Segment to Secure Leading Market Position During Forecast Period

Navy to Dominate Market During Forecast Period India to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Case Studies



Data Protection and Encryption

Insider Threat Mitigation Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Overview

Drivers



Expanding Cyberattacks Across Various Defense Industries

Integration of Advanced Digital Technologies

Rapid Deployment of Information Technology Growing Defense Spending on Modernization of Cybersecurity Solutions

Restraints



Inefficiency of Legacy Systems in Modern Cybersecurity Landscape

Increase in Regulatory Compliances

Opportunities Rise in International Collaborations

Challenges



Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Interoperability Issues Within Existing Defense Systems Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technological Analysis



Zero Trust Architecture Deception Technologies

Industry Trends



Introduction

Technological Trends

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5G

Cloud Technology

Devsecops

Impact of Megatrends

Supply Chain Analysis Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players



Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

Leidos

IBM

Thales

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Caci International Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Bae Systems

Saic Asgn Incorporated

Other Players



Echelon Services

Five Stones Research Corporation

Rite-Solutions, Inc.

Sealing Technologies

Axellio

Hub Security Countercraft

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:





SOURCE Research and Markets