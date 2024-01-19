ILO SCORE Programme Makes Strides In Jordan’S Agri-Food Sector

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AMMAN, Jordan – Under the ILO PROSPECTS in Jordan, the ILO Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) Programme has been piloted across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country's agri-food sector.
This video highlights the changes that SCORE has brought about in one of the beneficiary enterprises, Al-Subaih Food Industries Company.
Through classroom training and on-site consulting sessions, working conditions have improved across the factory floor, productivity has increased, and energy efficiency has improved.
