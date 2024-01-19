CDB’S Shetrades Caribbean Regional Hub Network To Showcase At Ambiente 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Three embers of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) hosted SheTrades Caribbean Regional Hub Network will showcase their products at Ambiente 2024, one of the leading international consumer goods fairs in Frankfurt, Germany.

In partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), the Regional Hub, is supporting the participation of Tamara Gibson of Native Caribbean (Barbados), Nydia Norville of CHOISELLE (Saint Lucia) and Nadia Jabour of Designs by Nadia (Guyana/St. Lucia), to increase the region's women led Micro Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises' (MSMEs) access to new markets. The Caribbean women entrepreneurs will form part of the International Trade Center's (ITC) SheTrades Delegation.

The Barbados based Native Caribbean manufactures scented candles, reed diffusers, room sprays and wax melts. CHOISELLE offers coconut wax candles in glass, coconut shell and bamboo vessels and bath and body oil, while Designs by Nadia pedals fashion statement jewelry made mainly of fish scales. CDB's Director Projects, Therese Turner-Jones, cited this activity as“another exciting opportunity for export-ready women led businesses in the Caribbean to expand their trade into other regions” stating that“the SheTrades Caribbean Hub will continue working with other regional partners and stakeholders to provide similar opportunities to bolster participation of women entrepreneurs in regional, intra-regional and international trade throughout the year.”

The bank worked closely with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) to identify and mobilise applicants from its database of women entrepreneurs to attend the trade fair which takes place from January 26 – 30, 2024. Ambiente offers opportunities for women entrepreneurs to secure Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings; meet existing partners; acquire new contacts; secure potential partnerships, deals, and sales; learn to make market assessments and increase awareness of current market changes and trends.

As the key partner for the SheTrades Caribbean Hub, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is also providing mentoring, technical, financial and market access support to 12 companies from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean through the ITC SheTrades Hubs to participate in the Ambiente Consumer Goods Trade Fair. Exhibitors have received training on supplying handicrafts to the UK and European markets. The capacity-building programme has assisted the women-led businesses in the handicraft sector with navigating the intricacies of logistics, customs, regulations, pricing strategies, product presentation, and sustainability requirements, ensuring their readiness to successfully enter the United Kingdom and European markets.

Since its launch in September 2023, the SheTrades Regional Hub has mobilised 814 women entrepreneurs as members. Its implementation team has delivered capacity-building support to over 400 women through the ITC SME Academy's online certificate courses. The SheTrades Regional Hub in the Caribbean is a collaborative 2-year programme supported by the ITC being implemented by CDB.

