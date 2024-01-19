INFICON Acquires All Assets Of Smart Manufacturing Software Specialist Fabtime

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAD RAGAZ, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FDC –INFICON strengthens its position as a provider of semiconductor Smart manufacturing software with the acquisition of all assets of FabTime Inc, San Luis Obispo, CA/USA effective January 18, 2024. The two parties have agreed not to disclose any financial aspects of the transaction.





Founded in 1999, FabTime is a niche provider of cycle time management software and consulting services to semiconductor manufacturers enabling improvements in cycle time, capacity, productivity, and profitability. FabTime's software and expertise is used by front-end and back-end factories in North America and in over 15 countries worldwide.

The addition of FabTime to the growing Smart Manufacturing suite of products at INFICON supports its mission to enable truly autonomous semiconductor manufacturing. Together, INFICON and FabTime provide the most comprehensive industrial engineering software suite and expertise available to the semiconductor industry.

“We are excited to welcome FabTime,” said Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON.“The acquisition of FabTime is the latest step in our vision to provide the industry's most advanced factory optimization and process control solution in the market for the fully interconnected, and AI-enhanced fab of the future.”

