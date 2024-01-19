Renowned Industry Leader John Burns Announced As Keynote Speaker For BIA Outlook 2024 Economic Forecast Event

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) today announced that John Burns of John Burns Research and Consulting, LLC, will serve as keynote speaker for the upcoming Outlook 2024 Economic Forecast , a regarded industry event held by the Building Industry Association of Southern California on Monday, January 29th in Irvine, California. Andrew Lauren Interiors serves as the event's presenting sponsor.









Mr. Burns' highly anticipated keynote will include a comprehensive overview of the economic and housing forecast for the coming year. His presentation will uncover important trends and research-backed findings and insights to help guide industry professionals through 2024 and beyond.

“We are honored to welcome John Burns Research and Consulting, LLC to our Outlook 2024 Economic Forecast,” said Laura Barber, Vice President, Events & HR for BIASC.“Mr. Burns is one of the most respected and esteemed experts in our industry, and his insights and counsel will be invaluable for all attendees. It's no surprise that registrations are already filling up very quickly. Historically, this event sells out every year –– and 2024 will be no exception.”

The Outlook 2024 Economic Forecast takes place on Monday, January 29th from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Irvine Marriott, located at 18000 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine, California. The event's agenda includes networking followed by the program and dinner.

While registration for the highly popular industry event is underway for attendees and sponsors, the event is pacing to sell out soon. Interested parties are urged to visit biaoc to sign up. For additional information, please contact Laura Barber at ... .

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 100-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc . Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter .

The post Renowned Industry Leader John Burns Announced as Keynote Speaker for BIA Outlook 2024 Economic Forecast Event appeared first on Caribbean News Global.