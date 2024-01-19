Fusionpact Technologies Secures Approval For Carbon Credit Generation Project With Indian Railways

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Fusionpact Technologies, a leading innovator in sustainable technology solutions, proudly announces formal approval to conduct a comprehensive study for a 50-megawatt carbon credit generation project in collaboration with Indian Railways, focusing on the Bhilai-Charoda region. This groundbreaking milestone highlights Fusionpact's dedication to environmental sustainability and its commitment to pioneering transformative solutions for the reduction of carbon emissions on a significant scale.

Fusionpact leverages emerging technologies to drive both business and environmental impact. The 50 Megawatt project would serve as a pilot project, to be executed using Fusionpact's proprietary ForesttwinTM platform, which offers a one-stop-shop for carbon credit project setup, generation, compliance, quantification, and monetization. ForesttwinTM is a proprietary platform for end-to-end carbon credit value chain.

Carbon credits play a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Fusionpact is proud to collaborate with Indian Railways, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. The Bhilai-Charoda region has been strategically chosen for its environmental significance and the potential for substantial carbon offsetting.

Mr. Atul Rawat, CEO of Fusionpact Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the project's scale, stating, "This approval from Indian Railways for our 50 Megawatt project is a significant step towards realizing Fusionpact's vision for large-scale environmental and business impact. With ForesttwinTM as our flagship platform, we offer a comprehensive solution for every stage of the carbon credit lifecycle, from project setup to monetization. By leveraging emerging technologies and combining our technological expertise with the environmental leadership of Indian Railways, we are confident in our ability to make a substantial and positive contribution to carbon emissions reduction."

Fusionpact Technologies looks forward to working closely with Indian Railways to execute the carbon credit generation of the 50 Megawatt pilot project successfully. The collaboration is poised to showcase the potential for innovative technology to drive positive environmental change while providing a seamless and efficient process for carbon credit project management.

About Fusionpact Technologies ( ):

Fusionpact Technologies is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to developing and implementing Compliance tech solutions. Focusing on emerging technology-driven innovation and environmental stewardship, Fusionpact leverages emerging technologies to offer a one-stop-shop solution through the ForesttwinTM platform, addressing global challenges and optimizing carbon sequestration in forest ecosystems.