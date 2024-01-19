(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Under the Patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, world's best riders return to Abu Dhabi for the 11th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup



19 January, 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) has announced the annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup will see more than 230 of the planet's best riders compete in the 11th edition of one of the sport's showpiece occasions.



One of the key dates on the international equestrian circuit, this year's event will take place from 18th to 21st January at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The event will feature more than 306 horses, with 233 riders competing across 19 classes in 6 different categories. A total prize fund of AED 700,000 will be on offer.

The categories include: CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A,* Nationals Special, CSIYH1* and the main showpiece CSIL2*.

An incredible 39 countries will be represented at the event, an increase of five from last year's edition, offering a special platform for local and international female riders and showjumpers.



On the opening day of competition, there was a great start for the UAE's Khaled Mohammed Aldhaheri who rode RANA-V to the fastest time in the CSIYH1* 02 One Round Against the Clock. His lead time came by the tightest of margins – two hundredths of a second with a time of 65.92. Compatriot Abdulrahman Ahmed Ameen Alshurafa went third fastest, while Germany's Sophie Harries was second.

A stunning second day performance catapulted AlShurafa to the top of the class standings, with a UAE one-two secured by Aldhaheri. Italy's Simone Coata rose into third position.



In the CSIYH1* 01 One Round Against the Clock it was Syria's Sabri Badenjki who headed the 23-rider field on DIORE VAN DE OUDE HEIHOEF Z on Day 1 in a time of 58.64. Greece's Dimitrios Natsis came in second place, while the UAE's Humaid Abdullah Khalifa Almheiri took third.

The second day saw an exciting change of position at the top of the class with Almheiri rising to the top of the standings, ahead of Badenjki and Natsis.

Humaid Abdullah Almheiri from Al-Shira'a Stables was understandably jubilant after victory.“This feeling is indescribable, as this is the Mother of the UAE Championship, Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, and it is a great honor to win in such championships,” he said.

'In every course, the difficulties increase along with the number of riders and young horses. I believe it's challenging for the young horses as they may not have sufficient endurance, but thankfully, we succeeded.'



In the CSIL1* category there were several outstanding performances with 41 of the 60-female-rider field going clear. UAE rider Lana Abu Zant riding the horse Qassis Des Hayettes Z set the pace, with fellow Emirati rider Fatima Mohamed Al-Mehairi, with Italy's Luna Lucchini third.



Day two proved to be an excellent one for Syria in the CSIL2* class, with Sham Al-Assad claiming top spot on CHAPEAU TN, with compatriot Aya Hamcho taking third atop DXB Legend. Denmark's Tina Lund has been out in front for a time, but had to settle for second place on the leaderboard following Al-Assad's excellent ride.



