Introducing the Gucci Ancora Campaign with Sabato De Sarno's first Eyewear Style









The House unveils its Gucci Ancora campaign, transcending the boundaries of fashion with a narrative that celebrates personal expression, beauty, and a timeless allure. Envisioned by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, the campaign presenting his debut Spring Summer 2024 collection is a tribute to fashion photography captured by David Sims' iconic lens, the first photographer with which Sabato De Sarno worked when he started as he fell in love with fashion for the first time. A story of real life and authentic women empowered by a wardrobe of essential pieces crafted for everyday elegance.

Sunglasses are spotlighted in the campaign, showcasing the debut eyewear style designed by Sabato De Sarno for the Spring Summer 2024 Fashion Show collection. In a bold portrait, the model wears narrow rectangular-framed sunglasses with a flat top design in the signature Rosso Ancora hue, paired with brown lenses. Essential yet striking, the sunglasses are adorned with the macro gold-tone Gucci lettering logo on both temples.

Worn in a distinct way, the contemporary frame becomes an accessory that amplifies Sabato De Sarno's new vision of sensuality-expressed in the campaign as an attitude of beauty, freedom, and confidence-and that extends a personal invitation to every woman to feel the distinct emotion that only fashion can inspire: ancora.