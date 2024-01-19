(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 19 January 2024



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 13 billion in total during the week ending 19 January 2024. The sum of transactions was 3,697.



184 plots were sold for AED 2.01 billion, 2,770 apartments and villas were sold for AED 7.46 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for AED 170 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 120.5 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 79.72 million in Bukadra in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 44 sales transactions worth AED 91.26 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 26 sales transactions worth AED 96.01 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 18 sales transactions worth AED 278.81 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 128.45 million in Palm Jumeirah, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 79 million in World Islands, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 78.95 million in Palm Jumeirah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.86 billion, with the highest being a land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for AED 817.75 million.

101 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 770 million.



