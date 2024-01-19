Reuters Stops Referring To Russia's War In Ukraine As Crisis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost two years into Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, one of the world's largest news agencies, Reuters, corrected the heading "Ukraine crisis" on its website to "Ukraine and Russia at war."

This is seen at the agency's website , Ukrinform reports.

A few days ago, media reported that Reuters had been using the wording "Ukraine crisis" to categorize coverage of the Russian war in Ukraine on its website. At the same time, next to the "Ukraine crisis" stood the section "Hamas and Israel at war".

Now, the wording "Ukraine and Russia at war" is being applied.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 127 combat clashes were confirmed between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops in the past day.