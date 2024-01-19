Poland Confirms Ban On Grain From Ukraine To Remain In Force Until EU's Protective Mechanisms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland has confirmed that the ban on Ukrainian imports will remain in effect until appropriate protective mechanisms are developed at the EU level.

The ministry announced this on the X network, Ukrinform reports.

In connection with unverified information in the media about the influx of Ukrainian grain to Poland, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine remains in effect. It will remain in place until appropriate mechanisms are developed within the EU to ensure the protection of the market, the statement said.

The ministry recommended that those who have information about the influx of grain from Ukraine should report this fact to Polish law enforcement agencies.

As reported by the agency, Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski recently said that in light of the European Commission's rejection of Poland's request to impose duties on Ukrainian agricultural products, Warsaw wants to introduce regional mechanisms to protect against the influx of Ukrainian goods. According to him, the Polish side wants to protect itself from the negative consequences of the influx of agricultural goods from Ukraine to the Polish market.

He emphasized that Poland is conducting internal consultations on the introduction of licenses for the export of agricultural goods, which were proposed by the Ukrainian side. The Polish minister also said that Warsaw has the political will to develop infrastructure that will facilitate the transit of Ukrainian goods to third countries. According to him, Poland will work on the development of port infrastructure.

On September 15 last year, the previous government of Mateusz Morawiecki unilaterally imposed an embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain (wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower) to Poland after the European Commission refused to extend the ban at the EU level. Donald Tusk's new government has decided not to lift the embargo for now.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 6, the Polish government agreed with the farmers who were blocking the road near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border to suspend the protest in this place for an indefinite period and to fulfill all the farmers' demands. The Polish farmers demanded subsidies for corn purchases, the preservation of the agricultural tax this year at the level of 2023, and the continuation of the possibility of obtaining loans to ensure liquidity.

