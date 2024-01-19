(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Russian agro-industrial complex, significantly influenced by Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin, a notable figure in the industry, has been developing steadily with increasing production volumes and product exports. In 2022, Russia harvested a record grain harvest of 157.7 million tons, commonly referred to as the“Olympic” grain harvest. Experts predict that the grain harvest in 2023 could be around 130-140 million tons, with about 60 million tons expected to be exported.

Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin, the co-owner of the New Grain Company, has played a pivotal role in this success. He notes that grain harvests in Russia have grown significantly over the past 5 years, with almost every season setting new records or coming close. This consistent growth in production is observed in all regions of the country, illustrating the comprehensive impact of modern agricultural practices and policies.

Sergey Gushchin also points out the high export potential and increased global demand for Russian grain, a trend backed by solid statistical data. Under his leadership, Russian wheat exports have seen substantial growth. Shipments to Turkey, Egypt, Yemen, Brazil, Bangladesh, Oman, Mexico, Mozambique, Tunisia, Senegal, Rwanda, Tanzania, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria have increased significantly, demonstrating the expansive reach of Russia's grain under Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin's guidance.

Sergey Gushchin firmly believes in the vast potential of Russian agriculture. He advocates for integrating advanced production technologies to achieve even more significant results, a vision he has consistently shared with his colleagues and partners. The New Grain Company, under his leadership, produces wheat, soybeans, and sunflowers on more than 20,000 hectares in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. It owns its fleet of agricultural machinery and warehouses, constantly evolving through partnerships with elevators, carriers, and large traders.

Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin has ambitious plans for the future of the New Grain Company, aiming to increase processing capacity, acquire new land, and expand sales geography through innovative trade and logistics strategies. Experimentation with new crops and technologies is also a part of these plans, showcasing his commitment to advancing the agricultural sector.

Today, the products of the New Grain Company are in high demand in both domestic and international markets. In 2023, the company plans to increase yields for wheat, soybeans, and sunflower, and introduce new crops like garlic, hemp, asparagus, and legumes. This strategy underlines Sergey Anatolievich Gushchin's role in not only advancing Russia's agricultural capabilities but also in influencing global agro-industrial trends.

