Howard Aubert, MD, A Urologist With Riverside Community Hospital

A board-certified urologist, Dr. Aubert is the Director of Urology at Riverside Community Hospital in California and Director of Men's Health at Planned Parenthood Pacific Southwest. In addition, he holds the position of Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of California – Riverside, contributing to medical education and mentoring aspiring healthcare professionals.

Providing comprehensive urologic care to both men and women, his specialization includes the treatment of low testosterone and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for individuals across various age groups. He has an enhanced specialty in managing low testosterone in younger men. Patients seeking assistance with issues such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, difficulty ejaculation, prostate enlargement, and genitourinary cancers find solace in their skilled hands.

A pioneer in robotic surgery, Dr. Aubert performs procedures involving the prostate, kidneys, bladder, vagina, and ureter, employing cutting-edge technology to enhance surgical precision. His surgical proficiency extends to the treatment of urinary incontinence, and pelvic organ prolapse in women. He is also proficient in managing complex kidney stones and is one of the only male infertility providers in the region.

Beyond the operating room, he is deeply committed to promoting overall health and wellness. He emphasizes the importance of diet and nutrition in achieving optimal health and decreasing disease burden. He works closely with patients to manage medications and supplements, fostering a better understanding of their treatment plans.

Originally hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dr. Aubert embarked on his academic journey at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology. His academic prowess led him to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, where he graduated with High Honors, attaining his medical degree.

Subsequently, he completed his internship and residency in urology at the prestigious University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, where he distinguished himself as the Chief Resident.

Following his training, the doctor attained board certification in urology through the American Board of Urology (ABU). The mission of the ABU is to act for the benefit of the public by establishing and maintaining standards of certification for urologists and working with certified urologists to achieve lifelong learning to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe, and ethical urologic care.

Urology, also known as genitourinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary tract system and the male reproductive organs. Urologists specialize in diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. Patients may be referred to a urologist if their physician suspects they may need treatment for a condition relating to the bladder, prostate, urethra, ureters, kidneys, pelvic organs, and adrenal glands.

