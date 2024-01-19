Belize Reiterates Support For Taiwan Participation At The World Health Assembly

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The government of Belize and the Ministry of Health & Wellness support the participation of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA). Inclusivity is a key element to the attainment of improved health outcomes globally.

Taiwan is an indispensable partner committed to ensuring that there are collaborative efforts made worldwide in health and wellness. Taiwan has stood firm in its commitment to participate and work along with the World Health Organization (WHO) in various health capacities. Belize supports Taiwan's participation in WHO meetings, activities, and other mechanisms, in order to make their contributions to the international community more effective.

Taiwan has played an essential role in the health of Belizeans, by assisting Belize in emergency response efforts, in the prevention and control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), in updating and upgrading health electronic systems and in building capacity at every tier of our health system. Many countries globally could attest to the great contributions that Taiwan has made to the health and wellness sectors of their people.

Belize, therefore, considers Taiwan's participation in WHA imperative. Taiwan has a robust health care system which has not only been able to respond during the pandemic but has also been able to assist many countries in their response. They should be allowed to share their knowledge and gain experiences from other countries.

Belize calls for Taiwan to be included in all health emergency-related meetings and mechanisms in order to ensure that true solidarity and collaboration continues in health, globally.

The government of Belize remains committed to the World Health Organization and reiterates the need for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly.

Let us show the true meaning of the mission of WHO, which is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable with measurable impact for people at country level.

