Blake Vann, CEO Of Vann Family Orchards, Appointed As Chairman Of The Almond Alliance

WILLIAMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vann Family Orchards is proud to announce that Blake Vann, CEO, has been appointed as Chairman of the Almond Alliance.Established in 1980, the Almond Alliance is a non-profit trade association with a local and international network of almond processors, hullers/shellers, growers, and allied businesses. The Alliance is dedicated to providing resources and solutions for its members, ensuring industry success and growth opportunities.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Blake has progressed from Orchard Manager to Chief Operating Officer and is now serving as CEO of Vann Family Orchards and sister companies, Vann Brothers and Yolo Hulling and Shelling. As a completely vertically integrated company, Vann Family Orchards has equipped Blake with a wealth of knowledge as a grower, buyer, and processor of almonds.“I'm truly honored to be elected as Chairman of the Almond Alliance,” shared Blake Vann, CEO of Vann Family Orchards.“Together, we can overcome challenges, share knowledge, and advocate for the success of the almond industry.”As Vann Family Orchards continues to grow and innovate, this new responsibility aligns seamlessly with the company's vision for a resilient and thriving almond industry.About Vann Family OrchardsVann Family Orchards is a vertically integrated grower, buyer, and processor of almonds dedicated to providing their global customer base with superior quality and service. From humble beginnings in 1971, their operation has grown to over 17,000 acres under production. Their farming operations consist of land holdings in Colusa and Yolo counties, located in the Sacramento, California valley. From farm to shipment, every aspect of the process is managed by Vann Family Orchards and sister companies, Vann Brothers and Yolo Hulling and Shelling. Learn more at .

