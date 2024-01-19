Ukraine Allocates Record $464 Mn To Fortify Defence Lines

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Jan 20 (IANS) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the government has decided to allocate a record 17.5 billion hryvnias (about $464 million) to fortify the country's defence lines.

The money will be used for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers, Shmyhal said on Friday in a statement published on the government's official website.

The funds will be channeled to the relevant departments and regional state administrations, he noted.

In November 2023, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry set up an inter-departmental working group to coordinate fortification efforts in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine is strengthening its defence lines amid the war with Russia.

