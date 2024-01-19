India Next Generation Storage Market, Competition, Forecasts And Opportunities, 2029F

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"India Next Generation Storage Market, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

India's Next Generation Storage Market, valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2023, is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 15.2% through 2029.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of data and evolving business requirements. As organizations embrace digitalization and advanced technologies, there is a growing demand for efficient storage solutions. This market encompasses innovations like flash storage, software-defined storage, and hybrid cloud solutions to cater to diverse industries. Factors such as the expanding e-commerce sector, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), and government initiatives like "Digital India" are propelling market growth.

Despite challenges such as data security and skill gaps, both established companies and startups are addressing these concerns with innovative storage offerings. This market presents investment opportunities for domestic and international stakeholders and is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India's digital business landscape.

South India is expected to dominate the India next-generation storage market in 2023 and maintain its dominance. This region, home to major IT hubs, is attracting investments from global companies, driving the demand for next-gen storage solutions. The growth of cloud computing and big data analytics further contributes to the demand for advanced storage technologies in South India.

Key Market Drivers

Rising IoT Expansion: The rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is significantly impacting India's Next Generation Storage Market. IoT generates vast amounts of real-time data from various sources like sensors, wearables, and smart devices. Traditional storage systems struggle to efficiently manage this data influx. To address this challenge, businesses are turning to next-gen storage solutions like flash storage and software-defined storage, which offer scalability and performance needed to handle IoT-generated data. Additionally, IoT's distributed computing approach is driving demand for edge storage solutions, further boosting the market.

Growing E-commerce: The burgeoning e-commerce sector is transforming India's storage requirements. The surge in transactional data, customer profiles, and product information necessitates advanced storage solutions. Technologies like flash storage and software-defined storage offer the rapid data retrieval and scalability essential for delivering seamless user experiences, optimizing supply chain operations, and personalizing customer interactions in real time. As e-commerce continues to grow, the demand for innovative storage technologies will increase.

The Data Proliferation: The relentless growth of data, fueled by online activities, social media interactions, IoT devices, and business transactions, is a driving force behind the India Next Generation Storage Market. This surge in data creation has shifted storage requirements, with organizations seeking advanced solutions to efficiently manage and harness vast datasets. Technologies like flash storage, software-defined storage, and cloud-based solutions are crucial in this data-driven landscape.

Cloud Adoption: The rapid adoption of cloud computing is shaping the India Next Generation Storage Market. Cloud adoption offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Cloud-based storage solutions are in high demand, as they seamlessly integrate with cloud platforms and provide businesses with dynamic storage capacities. This synergy between cloud computing and advanced storage technologies enhances the effectiveness of cloud-based services, fostering innovation and technological progress in the market.

Key Market Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Data security and privacy concerns pose a significant challenge to the India Next Generation Storage Market. The growth in data storage and sharing increases the risk of breaches and unauthorized access. Robust encryption, access controls, and cybersecurity measures are essential to address these concerns and ensure data protection and compliance with regulations.

Infrastructure Limitations: Inadequate technological infrastructure, especially in remote and underserved areas, hinders the efficient implementation and utilization of advanced storage solutions. High-speed internet, reliable power supply, and robust connectivity are critical for optimal storage system performance. Bridging the digital divide through infrastructure development is necessary to ensure equitable access to advanced storage capabilities.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Hybrid Cloud Solutions: Hybrid cloud solutions are gaining prominence as businesses seek to balance localized and cloud-based storage. This trend reflects the need for flexible and scalable storage options, allowing organizations to adapt to evolving data requirements seamlessly.

Data Management and Analytics Integration: Integration of data management and analytics tools is a driving trend, empowering businesses to extract actionable insights from stored data. This integration enhances decision-making capabilities and supports data-driven strategies.

Focus on Data Security: Data security remains a top priority, driving innovation in encryption protocols, access controls, and compliance mechanisms. Storage solution providers are developing advanced security features to protect sensitive information, aligning storage technologies with the growing need for data integrity and confidentiality.

Segmental Insights

Storage System Type Insights: In 2023, Direct Attached Storage (DAS) is expected to dominate India's next-generation storage market. DAS provides a cost-effective solution suitable for small and medium enterprises. Its popularity is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud computing, where DAS is offered as a service. Additionally, the proliferation of IoT devices drives demand for localized storage solutions, making DAS a prominent choice.

Storage Architecture Type Insights: In 2023, the File and Object Based Storage sector is projected to lead the market, driven by the surge in cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). File and object-based storage efficiently manage IoT-generated data and are offered as cost-effective cloud services.

Vertical Type Insights: The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are expected to dominate the market due to its substantial data requirements. The integration of digital technologies and regulatory compliance are driving the demand for advanced storage solutions within the BFSI sector.

Regional Insights

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Next Generation Storage Market.



Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NetApp

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu

Cloudian Inc.

NetGear

Pure Storage Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Samsung Nutanix

Report Scope:

India Next Generation Storage Market, By Storage System:



DAS

NAS

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

SAN SDS

India Next Generation Storage Market, By Storage Architecture:



File and Object Based Storage Block Storage

India Next Generation Storage Market, By Storage Technology:



Magnetic Storage

Solid State Storage Others

India Next Generation Storage Market, By Vertical:



BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media Others

India Next Generation Storage Market, By Region:



North India

South India

West India East India

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets