Enemy Increases Number Of Attacks In Tavria Sector General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces increased the number of attacks in the Tavria sector. Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 431 invaders and destroyed 42 units of enemy equipment.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian occupiers increased the activity of combat aircraft and the number of assault and offensive operations. In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy launched 56 airstrikes, carried out 68 combat engagements and used artillery 665 times. Our defenders steadfastly hold the defense and conduct active operations in the designated sectors. The total enemy losses amounted to 431 persons and 42 units of military equipment yesterday," he said.

National Guard commanderbrigades and units in Ukraine's east

According to Tarnavskyi, the Defense Forces destroyed 4 tanks, 8 AFVs, 1 air defense system, 10 UAVs, 18 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment and 3 ammunition depots of the enemy.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 374,520 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to January 19, 2024, including about 920 occupiers on January 18.