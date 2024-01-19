Russians Shell Four Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Russian forces shelled four communities in the Sumy region. A total of 31 explosions were recorded in the Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia and Bilopillia communities.
"The situation at the border as of 21:00. Throughout the day, the Russians shelled the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region nine times. As many as 31 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia communities came under fire," the Sumy Regional State Administration reported on Telegram .
According to data provided, six explosions were recorded the Khotin community. The occupiers attacked the Myropillia community with a kamikaze drone.
In the Krasnopillia community, Russian forces dropped explosives from UAVs (three explosions), fired artillery (eight explosions) and deployed mortars (two explosions). Read also:
Enemy increases number of attacks in Tavria
sector – General Tarnavskyi
The enemy shelled the Bilopillia community with cannon artillery and mortars. Eleven explosions were recorded,
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 18, Russian troops shelled the Bilopillia and Seredyna-Buda communities of Sumy region.
MENAFN19012024000193011044ID1107744351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.