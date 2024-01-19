Russians Shell Four Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Russian forces shelled four communities in the Sumy region. A total of 31 explosions were recorded in the Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia and Bilopillia communities.

"The situation at the border as of 21:00. Throughout the day, the Russians shelled the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region nine times. As many as 31 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia communities came under fire," the Sumy Regional State Administration reported on Telegram .



According to data provided, six explosions were recorded the Khotin community. The occupiers attacked the Myropillia community with a kamikaze drone.

In the Krasnopillia community, Russian forces dropped explosives from UAVs (three explosions), fired artillery (eight explosions) and deployed mortars (two explosions).

The enemy shelled the Bilopillia community with cannon artillery and mortars. Eleven explosions were recorded,

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 18, Russian troops shelled the Bilopillia and Seredyna-Buda communities of Sumy region.