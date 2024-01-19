Ukraine To Approve National Programme For Adaptation Of Legislation To EU Law PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will approve the National Programme for the Adaptation of Legislation to the Law of the European Union.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"This year, we will also approve the National Programme for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Law of the European Union. We continue our European integration reforms. In November last year, we received four additional EU recommendations to strengthen our institutions and transform laws in line with European rules. We have already implemented three of these four additional recommendations. The fourth is the government's draft law on lobbying, which the parliament has already adopted in its first reading," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister reminded that Ukraine has already implemented seven recommendations set by the European Commission. The European Council has decided to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine has also launched the so-called self-screening of adapting Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law.

"Based on the results of this analysis, we understand that it is necessary to implement about 2,800 acts of the EU law. On January 17 this year, the European Commission supported the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation as part of the preparation of the negotiation framework,” the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, the European Commission highly appreciates Ukraine's efforts to implement all the recommendations that were necessary to move forward on the path to EU membership and is starting to screen its legislation for compliance with European law.

