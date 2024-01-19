Trump Opposes Compromise Deal On US Border On Which Aid To Ukraine Depends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former US President Donald Trump has warned the Republican Party against agreeing to a compromise border agreement on which aid to Ukraine depends.

He wrote about this on Truth Social, Ukrinform reports citing The Hill .

"I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!" Trump wrote.

The comment comes hours after GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders met with White House officials to discuss the way forward on the Biden administration's national security funding request, which also includes funding for Ukraine, funds for Israel, and border security.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden met with members of both houses of Congress to discuss the importance of passing his request, which includes more than USD 60 billion in support of Ukraine. The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, chairmen and ranking members of the Foreign Relations, Intelligence, Armed Services, and Appropriations Committees of both chambers. Biden emphasized the importance of congressional action to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources, including air defense and artillery, to defend itself against Russian invasion.

Photo: ZUMAPRESS