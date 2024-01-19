First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
publication on her official Instagram page in connection with the
anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.
As Azernews reports, the publication reads.
“We honor the memory of our martyrs with pride and respect!”
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107744346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.