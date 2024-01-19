Human-Healthcare Announces New EMR Launch For Elderly Pakistanis

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Karachi, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Human-Healthcare , a Pakistan-based health tech and services startup, is announcing their new launch of a cloud-based secure EMR (Electronic Medical Record) exclusively available to their clients. Through their subscription-based services, Pakistanis who work overseas can enroll their parents back in Pakistan to experience concierge-style, personalized medical care for any matter of needs.







Human-Healthcare uses the help of a team of primary care doctors, nurses, and a care coordination team to navigate cutting-edge medical tools and a secure online medical system. Their team is available 7 days a week to provide preventative primary care to the elderly population, specifically the elderly parents of Pakistanis who work overseas. One founder, Atif Zafar, aided in the launch of this startup to help overseas Pakistanis focus on their jobs, studies, careers, spouses and children, while offering them peace of mind that their parents are taken care of and healthy.

"I, along with a group of other doctors based in the U.S., UK, Canada and Pakistan, decided to launch this startup after experiencing the challenges as doctors living abroad," says Zafar. "We wanted a way to balance our own careers and evolving care needs for our parents back home. We felt spread thin and guilty, but when we launched this for our own parents, we found that many other Pakistanis struggled with the same problem while working and living away from their parents."

Since their launch in 2022, Human-Healthcare only offered services in Karachi, but they plan to provide this service in all major cities in Pakistan in 2024. From medicine delivery to routine check-ins, Human-Healthcare provides a comprehensive preventative care management that includes physiotherapy at home, cancer screening, fall prevention strategies, bone health, memory assessment, nutritionist involvement, and vaccine administration. One of the co-founders, Dr. Mahwash Siddiqui who is an endocrinologist based in the United States, said, "We know how hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity can be smartly managed in this day and age. But for us to be successful, patients, families and clinicians will have to work together for months and years. There is no shortcut to living a healthy, long life."

In the next two years, Human-Healthcare hopes to offer aid in all major cities of Pakistan. With stroke being among the top 3 causes of death in Pakistan, they have also begun launching a campaign called BACHAO, aimed at educating the masses on how to identify a stroke. With such a time-sensitive treatment required, Zafar and his team hope to aid in the prevention and identification of strokes in elderly patients in Pakistan.

In January 2024, their cloud-based secure EMR will be launched, available exclusively to their clients. This medical record system will help to modernize community healthcare services in Pakistan and aid in the development of a patient-centric model. "Healthcare systems are in disarray," says Zafar. "We hope to deliver high-quality care experiences in an integrated, connected way. Together, we are building a model of care that is humanistic on the front end and powered by technology and expertise on the back end. Though we are still in the early stages of our journey, our founders passionately believe that we will expand throughout Pakistan in the next year or two and eventually hope to make an impact on the national level."

Dr. Shoib Ghayas, who is the Chief Medical Officer and a successful UK-based General Physician, shares,“We are working hard to bring new innovative ideas to our Pakistani health system, which will revolutionize the health care model in Pakistan. Join the Human Health Care Family as we deliver world-class VIP health care for our loved ones.”

About the Company:

Atif Zafar, one of the founders of Human-Healthcare, is a physician leader with extensive experience in building clinical programs with high-performing teams in the U.S. and Canada. Human-Healthcare was a project launched in Pakistan by Zafar and his friends in order to modernize the healthcare system provided for the elderly in Pakistan. The subscription-based healthcare startup focuses on providing VIP personalized medical care to Pakistan-based parents of Pakistanis working overseas. A portion of profits from annual subscribers will be donated to fund water and plantation projects in Pakistan.

