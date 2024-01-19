Sonja Wojcik, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sonja is a seasoned realtor affiliated with Keller Williams Realty in Matawan and Old Bridge, New Jersey. She extends her services to Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Somerset counties, specializing in residential and commercial real estate, as well as land for buyers, sellers, investors, and leasers.

With 30+ years of marketing experience and 17+ years in the mortgage industry and as a real estate agent, Sonja has perfected the art of negotiation and marketing. As a dedicated seller's agent, she emphasizes the importance of not just placing a sign in the dirt but effectively selling the property. As a buyer's agent, she is committed to winning houses in multiple bid situations.

Taking her clients' concerns and needs seriously, Sonja tailors plans and solutions for each individual. Whether selling or buying a home, she ensures a customized plan that addresses every need, maintaining open communication and transparency throughout the process.

“Whether you are Selling or Buying a home I will put a plan in place to make sure it appeals to your every need. I will never keep you in the dark about anything. Your Goal is My Passion! I always believe that no two transactions are alike, every one of my clients gets my 100% attention. Even though we will discuss a plan, you choose the pace and form of communication.”

Recognized by peers eight times as a Five-Star Professional Agent, Sonja has been featured in New Jersey Monthly magazine. Her other accolades include being honored with the Circle of Excellence Award from the New Jersey Association of Realtors six times, along with receiving the Silver Award and the Bronze Award.

A resident of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties, Sonja is active in her community and serves as the President of the Letip Matawan group.

Happily married, she and her husband have two beautiful young adult children. They have enjoyed the many recreational activities that New Jersey has to offer, including an abundance of exceptional state parks, beaches, ice arenas, shopping malls, farms, and more.