Jennifer Patterson, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Jennifer is a highly experienced and accomplished North Carolina Realtor with over 18 years of industry experience. Throughout her career, she has achieved an impressive track record of over $225 million in residential sales in the greater Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, NC metro area. Affiliated with the prestigious Keller Williams Realty team, Jennifer possesses a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the real estate business.

Jennifer's expertise shines through as she expertly guides first-time buyers, assists sellers in preparing their properties for sale, and caters to the needs of high-end clientele in the luxury market. Her tech-savvy approach allows her to leverage the latest apps and marketing tools to effectively promote property interests, gather market statistics, and stay up-to-date with industry trends. Her strengths lie in skillful negotiation, attentive listening, and meticulous attention to detail. Throughout the process, Jennifer prioritizes clear communication to ensure her clients are well-informed and updated.

With an extensive background in residential property, Jennifer possesses a wealth of knowledge in new construction, project management, home renovations, home staging, digital marketing, negotiation tactics, and facilitating clients through the settlement process. Her expertise is further demonstrated by her ability to devise effective marketing strategies, as evidenced by her impressive sales record.

Jennifer's exceptional skills and performance have earned her recognition as one of the top 10

North Carolina Realtors by Apple News in 2024. She has also been nationally recognized as a "Top Agent to Watch in 2021" and has received numerous local awards.

Outside of her successful real estate career, Jennifer leads a fulfilling personal life as a happily married mother of two. She is also a dedicated philanthropist, passionately committed to helping the less privileged in her community.