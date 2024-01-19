Charlré Slaughter

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Slaughter-Atiemo is a general pediatrician and the co-owner of PM Kidz, a pediatric primary and acute care clinic with offices in White Plains and Hollywood, Maryland. Her areas of focus extend to adolescent medicine and preventative care.

Providing exceptional pediatric care for newborns to 25 years old, PM Kidz offers both primary and acute care services, including well-child visits, acute care visits, speech therapy services, sports physicals, teen and young adult clinic, on-site cardiology services, lactation support services, rapid diagnostic tests (strep, flu, Covid, RSV, pregnancy), PPD placement, vaccinations, ADHD diagnosis and management, asthma management, developmental and behavioral concerns, and ear piercing.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Slaughter-Atiemo earned her Bachelor of Science Degree at Cornell University and graduated cum laude from Morehouse School of Medicine with her Doctor of Medicine. She then completed her pediatric internship and residency at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, having been the recipient of numerous awards, including membership in the AOA Honor Medical Society.

In addition to being a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP), Dr. Slaughter-Atiemo is board-certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Outside of practicing medicine, Dr. Slaughter-Atiemo enjoys spending time with her husband and 2 kids, cooking, and traveling.

