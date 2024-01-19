Maryam Meschi, DMD, A Pediatric Dentist With Butler Pediatric Dentistry

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A top professional in the field of pediatric dentistry, Dr. Meschi is affiliated with Butler Pediatric Dentistry in Fullerton, California. What sets Dr. her apart is her unwavering commitment to ensuring her patients have a positive dental experience. Going above and beyond, she strives to create an environment where children not only receive excellent dental care but also leave the clinic with smiles on their faces.

Born and raised in Southern California, she embraced her calling to work with children early on, driven by an innate desire to make a positive impact on their well-being. Her educational journey began at UCSD, where she pursued her undergraduate degree.

During this time, Dr. Meschi actively participated in the San Diego Pre-Dental Society and the Student-Run Free Clinic Project. Through these endeavors, she not only honed her skills but also demonstrated a dedication to providing free dental care to those in need.

Eager to deepen her knowledge and skills, she pursued her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health. Her commitment to public health and community service led her to complete additional courses at A.T. Still University School of Health Management, where she earned a certificate in Public Health Dental Emphasis.

Undeterred in her pursuit of excellence, Dr. Meschi further specialized in pediatric dentistry, completing her training at Texas A&M University Baylor College of Dentistry.

Pediatric dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence. Pediatric dentists specialize in oral care for infants, toddlers, children, and teenagers. They are trained to handle: the treatment of children under anesthesia and sedation, as well as treatment of medically compromised children and adolescents.

Outside the realm of dentistry, Dr. Meschi leads a vibrant life. She finds joy in spending quality time with her family and friends, traveling, exploring new culinary delights at restaurants, and indulging in adventurous activities like skiing and scuba diving.

Learn More about Dr Meschi:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through Butler Pediatric Dentistry,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.