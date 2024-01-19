Boeing Cargo Flight Forced To Land At Miami Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- A Boeing 747 cargo plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing last night after it was seen spewing flames in the sky over Miami.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Friday that the preliminary examination of the Atlas Air engine revealed "a softball sized hole above the #2 engine."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, "We will look into the latest incident on an Atlas Air flight."

Flight 5Y095, headed for Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport.

The plane took off at 10:22 p.m. ET Thursday and returned to Miami at 10:30 p.m., the statement added.

Meanwhile, Atlas Air said the crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.

At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause, it added.

On a similar note, Boeing said, "We are supporting our customer and will support the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into this incident."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said, "We are gathering information on the Atlas Air engine incident but no decision has been made on whether to launch a team."

The incident in Miami is the latest in a history of issues involving Boeing.

It comes two weeks after the Alaska Airlines flight incident, which prompted the FAA to ground certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes across the U.S.

That move thrust the nation's air travel into chaos and caused numerous flight cancellations.

Inspections of 40 of the 171 grounded planes have been completed, the FAA said Wednesday.

"The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning these aircraft to service," the agency said. (end)

