GCC Chief Praises Gulf Participation In Davos Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council's Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi praised the participation of the GCC countries in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which concluded on Friday.

"This participation is a clear example of how effective international cooperation is, at a time where collective efforts are increasingly needed to find solutions for dire global circumstances," a statement from the GCC Secretariat quoted Al-Budaiwi as saying.

On the theme of WEF meeting "Building Trust," he said it signals the worrying regional and global escalations noting that significant discussions reflected the participants' commitment to building a resilient global community.

He also expressed pride in his inaugural participation in the forum and emphasized that the Gulf countries' involvement extended beyond the public sector to include exceptional participation from the private sector, represented by the largest companies.

The WEF was founded in 1971 as a non-government body that aims to gather important personalities and political, economic decision-makers to face and find solutions for global challenges.

The 54th annual meeting of the Forum gathered nearly 2,800 participants along with UN representatives. (end)

