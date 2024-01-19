Pres. Biden Approves Bill On Federal Funding Until Early March

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden signed into law the stop-gap bill "H.R. 2872" on "Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024."

The law provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to Federal agencies for continuing projects and activities funded in four of the 12 annual appropriations bills through March 1, 2024, according to a White House statement.

For the remaining eight annual appropriations bills, the CR (continuing resolution) provides funding through March 8, 2024, the statement added.

This CR, the third stop-gap bill passed by the lawmakers yesterday amid opposition from some Republicans, aims to avoid a partial government shutdown. (end)

