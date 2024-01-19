US Forces Launch Missile Attacks On Houthi Targets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces destroyed three anti-ship missiles belonging to "the Houthi terrorists" in Yemen on Friday.

"As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, US Navy ships are present in the Red Sea," according to a CENTCOM press release.

On January 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch.

US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.

US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense.

This action will make international waters safe and secure for U.S. navy vessels and merchant vessels, the statement added. (end)

