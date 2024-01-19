Five Dozen Storm-Related Deaths Reported Across US States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- At least 51 people died in storm-related incidents and 66 million others have been under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the United States since the last weekend.

Temperatures Friday night and early Saturday in traditional hot spots such as Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta are set to dip into the low 20s or teens, NBC News reported today.

Wind chill alerts Friday afternoon stretched from Montana to Florida and freeze alerts remained in effect across the South and Gulf Coast, according to the report.

Of the 51 cold-related deaths since last Friday, 17 happened in Tennessee, nine in Oregon, six in Illinois, five in Washington State and Mississippi, three in New York State, two in Louisiana and one each in Arkansas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and New Hampshire, local and state officials have told NBC News. (end) rsr

