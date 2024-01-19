Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai represents His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the 19th NAM Summit in Uganda.
MADRID -- EU foreign policy chief believes the two-state solution must be imposed from outside the Middle East to bring peace to the region.
WASHINGTON -- US forces destroy three anti-ship missiles belonging the Houthi militias in Yemen.
WASHINGTON -- At least 51 storm-related deaths are reported from across the United States since the last weekend. (end) gb
