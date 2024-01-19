(MENAFN- Baystreet)
S&P on Track for Record Close
S&P Within Reach of All-Time High
Wall Street Tries to Build on Tech Rally
Dow, NASDAQ Hike 200+
NASDAQ Gains, Erasing '24 Losses Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, January 19, 2024
S&P Enjoys Record Close Advertisment
The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday as investors returned to buying equities in force in recent days following a short-lived market stumble to start the new year.
The Dow Jones Industrials popped 395.19 points, or 1.1%, at 37,836.80.
The S&P 500 index charged 58.87 points, or 1.2%, to 4,839.81. The broad market index surpassed its January 2022 intraday high of 4,818.62 and its closing record of 4,796.56.
The NASDAQ rose 255.32 points, or 1.7%, to close Friday at 15,310.97.
All three major averages are now in positive territory for 2024, with the 30-stock Dow going green during Friday's rally.
The tech sector gained 2.4% on Friday and more than 4% during the trading week, making it the S&P 500's best-performing sector week to date.
Insurance company Travelers rose 6.7% after posting an earnings beat. Schlumberger gained 2.2% after beating on top and bottom lines, and Ally Financial surged over 10% after reporting strong quarterly results and a sale of a business unit to Synchrony Financial.
Fresh consumer data on Friday indicated that consumers are becoming more confident on the economy and inflation. The University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers showed a 21.4% year-over-year jump to reach its highest level since July 2021. Meanwhile, home sales declined 1% month-over-month in December 2023, marking 2023 as the worst year for full-year sales since 1995, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, weighing on yields to 4.13% from Thursday's 4.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped 27 cents to $73.81 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $9.60 to $2,031.20.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN19012024000212011056ID1107744301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.