Zombie Shark Spotted Still Hunting For Food Despite Missing Half Its Body

Scientists were left in disbelief after spotting a 'zombie shark' still hunting for food – despite being half-eaten in an attack by other sharks.





Dr. Mario Lebrato had released the oceanic blacktip shark back into waters just off the coast of Spain, however, it was soon ambushed.



The 35-year-old believes that the attack was carried out by bull sharks, which can weigh up to an incredible 400kg, according to the Mirror.



Incredibly, the blacktip shark continued to fight back and attempted to escape the onslaught – despite having a large portion of its body bitten off.



Dr. Lebtrato explained that the shark struggled for around 20 minutes before eventually succumbing to its injuries.

He said:“Sharks eat sharks, that is well known, but it is super difficult to film and document.”

Earlier this year a great white shark was caught on tape flying through the air to attack its prey.

In the clip, filmed for National Geographic's Big Sharks Rule, the marine predator is skulking under the surface of the water, perfectly camouflaged, when it spots a group of seals.

The seals try to stick together but eventually get separated and the shark seizes its moment for attack.

