Uruguay’S Tourism Surge In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Uruguay's tourism sector reached a new high with over 3.8 million visitors, generating substantial revenue of $1.776 billion.



This achievement, reported by Uruguay's Tourism Minister, Tabaré Viera, represents the highest visitor count since record-keeping began.



Argentine tourists led this influx, increasing by 40.8% from the previous year to 1.646.631 individuals. This growth signifies Argentina's continued prominence in contributing Uruguay 's tourism.



Brazil also set a historical record for both the number of visitors and their spending, surpassing the peak year of 2017.



In that year, 593.057 Brazilian tourists had left behind $334 million in total expenditures. Tourists from Chile followed this trend, with 81.891 visitors, marking their own record.



Other significant contributors included travelers from Paraguay, North America, Europe, and various American nations, each setting new historical highs.







Uruguay's most visited departments were Canelones, Montevideo, and Maldonado, drawing the largest crowds.



January saw a surge in domestic travel, with over 2 million Uruguayans exploring destinations within their country, reflecting a strong internal tourism movement.



To achieve these numbers, the Tourism Ministry collaborated with the private sector, launching targeted promotional campaigns.



They actively participated in major tourism fairs globally and regionally, supported local events, and campaigned about automatic tolls in Argentina and Brazil.



However, these efforts played a crucial role in attracting an international audience and boosting tourism.



This surge in tourism is not just a local success for Uruguay but also highlights its growing appeal on the regional and international stage.



The increase in visitors from diverse countries illustrates Uruguay's broadening influence as a desirable destination.



In conclusion, In 2023, Uruguay's tourism thrived with strategic promotion, global appeal, and rich cultural allure, drawing visitors worldwide.

MENAFN19012024007421016031ID1107744290