Peru Rises As A Leading Global Avocado Exporter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has emerged as a global leader in avocado exports, now ranking as the world's second-largest exporter.



The Peruvian Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Midagri) announced a significant achievement: Malaysian recognition of Peru's phytosanitary standards.



This approval allows Peruvian avocados access to 67 world markets, adhering to stringent sanitary requirements.



In 2023, Peru's avocado exports showed remarkable growth. The nation exported over 500,000 tons, reaching destinations like the United States, Chile, China, Japan, Korea, and the European Union .



This surge is a testament to the increasing commitment of Peruvian farmers to avocado cultivation. Over 40,000 hectares are dedicated to avocado farming, managed primarily by small, family-run farms.







The rising global demand for avocados highlights the importance of market expansion for agricultural products.



In addition, Peru's success in the avocado market not only creates job opportunities but also improves the livelihood of rural families.



La Libertad leads in avocado exports from Peru, with significant contributions from regions like Lambayeque, Lima, Ica, and Junín.



Peru's growth in avocado exports reflects a broader trend in agricultural development. It highlights the nation's capacity to meet the growing global demand for nutritious produce.



However, This development is crucial for Peru's economy, supporting rural communities and showcasing the country's agricultural potential on the international stage.



In summary, Peru's ascent in the avocado market underscores its agricultural prowess and ability to adapt to global market demands.

